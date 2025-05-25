Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 356,544 shares.

Evofem Biosciences Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women, and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.

