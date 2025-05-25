Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.43 ($3.47) and traded as low as GBX 253.40 ($3.43). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 258 ($3.49), with a volume of 30,687 shares.

Majedie Investments Stock Down 3.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 261.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Majedie Investments

In related news, insider Jane Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £7,560 ($10,234.20). Insiders own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP.

Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.