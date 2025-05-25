Value Partners Investments Inc. Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530,899 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.4% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Galvan Research dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

