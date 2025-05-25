Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $3.35 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 132,703 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.9% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. bLong Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,855,000. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 341,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,043,000 after acquiring an additional 226,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $216.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

