Value Partners Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,152,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,421 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its position in Enbridge by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Enbridge by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,818,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 139.69%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.