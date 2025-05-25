Armis Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

