Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 98,300 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 227.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $96.22 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,924.66. This trade represents a 42.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $5,952,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,112,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

