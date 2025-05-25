Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

