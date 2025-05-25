Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $18.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $194.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.04 and a 200-day moving average of $196.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

