Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 119,677 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 116.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,677 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $38,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

Blackstone stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

