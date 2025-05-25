Robert W. Baird Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $92.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Shares of MDT opened at $80.70 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 47,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 227,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 117,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

