Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,236 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy acquired 300 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. The trade was a 5.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $295.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.40 and its 200 day moving average is $504.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

