Armis Advisers LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,639 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:WMT opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.16 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,583 shares of company stock worth $16,701,404. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.