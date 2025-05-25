Armis Advisers LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,639 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Up 0.6%
NYSE:WMT opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.16 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,583 shares of company stock worth $16,701,404. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
