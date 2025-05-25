B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $14.66 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,713 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,890,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 123,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $101.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average is $99.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.