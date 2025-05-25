Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,907,000 after purchasing an additional 136,895 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $496,484,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

General Mills Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GIS stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

