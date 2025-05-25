Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.