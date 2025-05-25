Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $21.90 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $21,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,507.9% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Brian Millham sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $1,120,391.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,312.44. This trade represents a 41.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,011 shares of company stock worth $13,038,373. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $273.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.