Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Invests $777,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84,112 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,856,000 after acquiring an additional 99,009 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 1.4%

CMI stock opened at $317.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.38 and its 200 day moving average is $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.