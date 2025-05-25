Verum Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.70 Billion (VERUM)

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Verum Coin token can now be bought for about $2,290.23 or 0.02128868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verum Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.70 billion and $75,338.25 worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verum Coin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,170.46 or 1.00549253 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107,385.14 or 0.99819271 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Verum Coin

Verum Coin’s genesis date was March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 8,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,797,754 tokens. The official website for Verum Coin is verumcoin.info. Verum Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin. The Reddit community for Verum Coin is https://reddit.com/r/na and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verum Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 8,260,500 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 2,286.04533804 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $76,047.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verum Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verum Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

