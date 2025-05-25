Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys Shares of 1,568 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 407,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $160.19 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.73.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,920. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

