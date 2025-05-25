KILT Protocol (KILT) Price Tops $0.0388 on Exchanges

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $140,558.50 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

