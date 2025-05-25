Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total value of $2,313,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,639.31. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,185.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $504.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,211.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,036.22 and its 200-day moving average is $961.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.79.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

