Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 0.8% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 55,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of STZ opened at $184.68 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $265.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.