iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,767 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 6.6% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Trust owned 0.30% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $86,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

