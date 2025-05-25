Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th.

Calian Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$38.52 on Friday. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$38.20 and a 12 month high of C$57.55. The stock has a market cap of C$457.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CGY. Desjardins dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

