Ascent Group LLC Increases Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $232.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.63. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $237.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

