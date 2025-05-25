Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,835,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 3.92% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $85,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $23.34.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0921 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.