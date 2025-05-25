W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,506 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $84,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,072.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $874.98 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,012.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,063.78.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,120.00.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,773.08. The trade was a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,523.20. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

