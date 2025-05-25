Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,280 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Citigroup worth $132,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,950 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.97.

C stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

