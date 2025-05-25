Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3%

Pfizer stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.