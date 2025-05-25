Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Sells 157 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 218,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,238,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,407 shares of company stock worth $32,990,056 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

