Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $457,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $123.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $133.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 3,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $495,817.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,822,217.35. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 39,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $5,016,755.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,271,540.26. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,931,701 shares of company stock valued at $373,180,433 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

