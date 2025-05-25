NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.43 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 77.90 ($1.05). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 75.80 ($1.03), with a volume of 274,256 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £361.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

In other news, insider Alastair Miller bought 29,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £19,964.12 ($27,026.02). 7.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

