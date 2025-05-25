Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as high as $7.52. Forward Industries shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 1,790 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 227.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Forward Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

