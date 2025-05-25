Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $9.87. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 1,135 shares.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

Institutional Trading of Mexico Equity & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 623,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 139,476 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

