Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.90 and traded as low as $18.46. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 22,982 shares traded.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Down 0.5%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the first quarter worth $40,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 26.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the fourth quarter worth $193,000.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

