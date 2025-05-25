Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.06. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 12,518 shares changing hands.

Socket Mobile Trading Up 5.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Socket Mobile

About Socket Mobile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Socket Mobile stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Free Report ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 1.58% of Socket Mobile worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

