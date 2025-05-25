Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.05 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.62). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 42.19 ($0.57), with a volume of 577,009 shares changing hands.

Staffline Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Staffline Group (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 3.10 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Staffline Group had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. On average, analysts expect that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Staffline Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Thomas Spain sold 82,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43), for a total value of £26,304 ($35,608.50). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,036. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

Featured Stories

