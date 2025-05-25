Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.05 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.62). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 42.19 ($0.57), with a volume of 577,009 shares changing hands.
Staffline Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.
Staffline Group (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 3.10 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Staffline Group had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. On average, analysts expect that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Staffline Group Company Profile
Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Staffline Group
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.