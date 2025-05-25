Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,492,740. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

