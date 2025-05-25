Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $343.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.53. The firm has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
