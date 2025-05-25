Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 667 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 667 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $695,716,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,722,000 after purchasing an additional 323,636 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,491 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in United Rentals by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 546,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 280,502 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $171,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $700.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $636.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.38.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,908 shares of company stock worth $1,890,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

