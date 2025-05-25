Armis Advisers LLC Makes New $12.36 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Armis Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $169.04 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.27. The company has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

