Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $42.49 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,268 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $42,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after buying an additional 18,037 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $122.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $124.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.89. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

