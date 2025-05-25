Invst LLC Cuts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Invst LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205,549 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 97,274 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,997,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.77 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3134 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

