B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,735 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $318.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $337.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.26.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

