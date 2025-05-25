Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 15.6%

ITA stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $173.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.98.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

