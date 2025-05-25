Challenger Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 8,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

