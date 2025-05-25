American Trust Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $964.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $920.93 and its 200 day moving average is $977.34. The company has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $752.30 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,077.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.