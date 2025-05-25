Challenger Wealth Management Invests $513,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $556.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.