Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Invests $4.59 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,000. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.1% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. American Trust lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $3,751,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 243,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.75.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE ZTS opened at $162.92 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.84. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

